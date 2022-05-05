Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Jen Psaki as White House Press Secretary

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will succeed Jen Psaki as White House Press Secretary when Ms Psaki departs government service on 13 May, President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

“I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary,” said Mr Biden, who said Ms Jean-Pierre “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job,” but would “continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people”.

“Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration,” he said.

Ms Jean-Pierre, who will be the first openly LGBT+ and first Black person to serve as a president’s top spokesperson, has served as Ms Psaki’s top deputy since Mr Biden took office on 20 January 2021. She joined Mr Biden’s presidential campaign as chief of staff to then-Senator Kamala Harris in 2020, after serving as chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org and as an NBC News political analyst.

Mr Biden also praised Ms Psaki, who served as the State Department’s top spokesperson from 2013 to 2015 and spent 2015 to 2017 in the White House as then-president Barack Obama’s communications director, for “returning decency, respect, and decorum” to the White House briefing room, and thanked her for “raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humour while doing so”.

“I thank Jen for her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward,” he said.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Psaki, who is expected to accept a position with MSNBC hosting a show on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, called her soon-to-be successor a “remarkable woman” with “decades of experience from her early years working in government and politics in [New York City], to her years as an outspoken advocate, to serving as a long-time advisor to [Mr Biden] back when he was the VP”.

“She is passionate. She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing Mom and human. Plus, she has a great sense of humour,” she added.

Other White House officials took to Twitter to offer praise for both Ms Psaki and Ms Jean-Pierre.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain recalled that he'd “had the honour” of working alongside several presidential press secretaries, and said “no one has ever done the job as well” as Ms Psaki.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, who said she has worked with Ms Jean-Pierre “in different roles for 15 years,” said she would “bring smarts, integrity, grace and good humor to this important job”.