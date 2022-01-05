Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections.

Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”

“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and putting in place measures that will help make sure smart security is what we see at the border, taking a more humane approach to the border instead of name-calling, accusation calling, and making predictions of the future,” Ms Psaki said.

Speaking on his Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast, the senator said “I do think there’s a chance of” the Republicans impeaching Mr Biden if they take control of the lower chamber.

He added that the administration’s immigration policy is “the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others”.

“I put the odds of the Republicans winning the House at 90/10 and it may even be higher than that,” he said.

Mr Cruz appeared to admit that any impeachment would be a partisan affair and retaliation for the Democrats impeaching former President Donald Trump twice.

“Whether it’s justified or not, the Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know what’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” Mr Cruz said.