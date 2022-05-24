Jen Psaki to host streaming show on MSNBC

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC as the host of a new streaming show.

Ms Psaki spent her the first half of Joe Biden's presidency tangling with White House correspondents, but will reportedly soon be offering her opinions as an analyst and host on MSNBC.

The network announced that she would host a streaming show in a press release on Tuesday. Ms Psaki will also appear in analyst and pundit roles across the network's programming.

Ms Psaki said she hopes that her time as press secretary will "fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter."

The show will reportedly debut in the first quarter of 2023.

"The program, set to debut in the first quarter of 2023, will bring together her unique perspective from behind the podium and her deep experience in the highest levels of government and presidential politics to MSNBC viewers," the announcement said. "Psaki will also appear on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election."

The network's president, Rashida Jones, said Ms Psaki's "extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart."

"She's a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to hr insight during this consequential election," Ms Jones said.

The former White House press secretary isn't the only Biden administration veteran to join the cable news network; Symone Sanders, formerly a senior spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harries, was hired to host a political show on parent network NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.