‘All of it’: Ex-daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO asked which information she turned over could have led to indictment

Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of the longtime Trump Organization CFO Alan Weisselberg, said she gave the Manhattan District Attorney's office "all of" her financial documents that could assist their probe into Donald Trump's company.

Ms Weisselberg is cooperating with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's investigation into the Trump Organization over the legitimacy of its asset valuations and whether or not employees were paid with non-monetary and untaxed gifts as part of their compensation at the business.

During an appearance on CNN, she told New Day host Erica Hill was asked which documents might contribute to an indictment.

“All of it,” Ms Weisselberg responded.

The investigation has become a personal matter for Ms Weisselberg. She claims that she is facing eviction from her Upper West Side apartment, which named her former father-in-law Allen Weisselberg as guarantor of the unit, and believes that the move is meant to silence her outspoken cooperation with the Manhattan DA's investigation.

Last November, the owners of the building, Columbus Manor LLC, sued her and her former father-in-law for back rent in the amount of $54,000.

However, that suit was dropped and another suit, filed on 18 May, only targeted Ms Weisselberg and did not mention Mr Weisselberg or the back rent. That suit seeks "an order of ejectment and the forthwith issuance of a writ of eviction”.

Ms Weisselberg said she fell behind on rent, which costs her more than $6,000 each month at the apartment.

Apartments are one of the "fringe benefits" offered by the Trump Organization that authorities are investigating.

Mr Weisselberg was indicted in the investigation, and has surrendered to the DA's office.

It is very likely Mr Weisselberg will be pressured to cooperate with investigators to help them pour through the mountains of documents they have obtained in the course of their investigation. However, Mr Weisselberg, according to his daughter-in-law, is ferociously loyal to Donald Trump. She likened them to "Batman and Robin”, saying they are not best friends, but that Mr Weisselberg "didn't know anything else" beyond his ties to Mr Trump.

Mr Weisselberg has even been implicated in Mr Trump's more infamous scandals, such as his payment for adult film actor Stormy Daniels' to keep quiet about a sexual relationship she had with the former president.

Mr Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, fingered Mr Weisselberg before congress, alleging the CFO helped cover-up the $130,000 payment to Ms Daniels.

Mr Cohen also claimed that Mr Weisselberg was a motivating force behind Mr Trump's well-documented history of withholding payment to contractors who worked for him.

“He and Trump were like Frick and Frack when it came to stiffing vendors,” Mr Cohen said, claiming the man was exceptionally good at finding ways to withhold and delay payments to contractors.