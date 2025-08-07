Even Trump’s former Surgeon General has hit out at RFK Jr’s plans to gut vaccine research: ‘Going to cost lives’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health experts, including some former Trump officials, are raising the alarm over the administration’s decision to pull nearly $500 million in funding for mRNA-based vaccine projects.

“I’ve tried to be objective & non-alarmist in response to current [Department of Health and Human Services] actions – but quite frankly this move is going to cost lives,” Jerome Adams, who served as Surgeon General during the first Trump administration, wrote on X. “mRNA technology has uses that go far beyond vaccines… and the vaccine they helped develop in record time is credited with saving millions.”

The former official added that mRNA vaccines could do more than just fight Covid, with scientists working to apply them to the flu, RSV, HIV, cancer, and Zika, among other pressing health issues.

On Tuesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that Health and Human Services was winding down 22 mRNA projects being run through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which invests in cutting-edge medical technologies.

In a video statement, Kennedy, a long-time vaccine skeptic, made multiple claims about mRNA vaccines that scientists said were inaccurate and counterproductive.

open image in gallery Former US Surgeon General Dr Jerome Adams is among the numerous health experts warning the Trump administration’s decision to cut funding for mRNA research will be deadly in future disease outbreaks ( AP )

“As the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract,” the secretary said, adding that such technology “prolongs pandemics” and “poses more risks than benefits for these respiratory viruses.”

Health experts said Kennedy’s claims about mRNA vaccines, the core technology in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Modern Covid-19 vaccines, were incorrect.

“By issuing this wildly incorrect statement, the secretary is demonstrating his commitment to his long-held goal of sowing doubts about all vaccines,” Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health, told The New York Times.

“Had we not used these lifesaving mRNA vaccines to protect against severe illness, we would have had millions of more Covid deaths.”

open image in gallery mRNA technology is the key component of two of the most widely used Covid vaccines, whose rapid development is considered a medical triumph that saved millions of lives ( PA Archive )

Researchers who pioneered the technology won a Nobel Prize in 2023.

Instead of mRNA vaccines, the administration said it will seek to invest in other approaches, including using vaccines based on whole killed viruses.

The approach has been used in past vaccines, but researchers say it takes longer to develop vaccines this way.

"It is irresponsible to strip funding from future technologies with great potential and shift it towards outdated old-fashioned technologies," Rick Bright, the former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority during the first Trump administration, told NPR. "We're taking our country from 2025 back to 1940, and we all know that's a recipe for disaster and failure."

"In an outbreak, when you are facing a rapidly spreading virus — whether it's from nature or a nation-state adversary — speed is the name of the game," he added.