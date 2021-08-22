Rev Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Jackson have been hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the Associated Press.

Mr Jackson, a civil rights activist and presidential candidate, and Mrs Jackson were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, WGN reported.

Mr Jackson was vaccinated in January and has encouraged vaccination among people of color. Mr Jackson announced in 2017 that he has Parkinson’s disease.

Despite his illness, Mr Jackson has remained active. Last month, he was arrested in Phoenix for staging a sit-in at Sen Kyrsten Sinema’s office. He similarly joined former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke in a march to Austin to support voting rights.