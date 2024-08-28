Fox News’ Jesse Watters asks if voters want ‘a frightened woman’ for president

Support truly

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked his viewers on Tuesday if the country is ready to elect a “frightened woman” as president as he continues his crusade against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The host was slamming Harris for supposedly changing her stances on some issues, claiming that “Democrats haven’t decided what Kamala Harris believes in.”

“Is she a Joe Biden Democrat or a Trump Republican? Is she Joe Biden’s vice president or just a former prosecutor? Is she the border czar or not?” he asked.

Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will sit for an interview with CNN later this week.

“It will be taped, Dana Bash will be asking the questions, and Coach Walz will sit right next to Kamala the whole time,” Watters said on Tuesday night.

The Fox News host went on to say that Harris “took the whole week off to prepare for a CNN interview with her running mate. Do they have some staffer playing Dana Bash doing mock interviews?”

Jesse Watters asked his viewers if they were ready to elect a ‘frightened woman’ as president ( Screenshot / Fox News )

“Probably, because when she was invited to a DC dinner party, she was so anxious she had staffers hold a mock dinner party,” he added. “She even considered drinking wine in the mock prep, but her handlers decided no.”

Axios reported in July that Harris was a guest at the home of news mogul David Bradley in 2022 and that the anxiety about the event prompted staff to hold a mock dinner, with members of her staff acting as participants, two people told the outlet. Aides to the vice president considered including wine in the mock dinner before deciding not to.

“We don’t need a president who isn’t prepared to go to a dinner party, or a Democrat president afraid of Democrat reporters,” Watters continued on Tuesday. “Trump did a live townhall on CNN and he didn’t spend a week worrying about it. CNN was the one worrying.”

He added: “And Trump doesn’t need to pretend to go to dinner so that he’s ready for dinner. He knows who he is, you know who he is, and you know what he wants to do.”

The host went on to say that the vice president “pretends to be somebody she’s not and doesn’t know what she wants to do until her campaign tells her.”

“When world leaders stood across the poker table from Kamala Harris, they smell fear. They know her tells,” he said.

“Are you gonna gamble our country away on a frightened woman too insecure to tell us who she is?” he asked.

Watters faced criticism earlier this week after being accused of making a sexually suggestive comment about the vice president.

“We don’t know who she is. We don’t know what she believes,” Watters said on Fox News. “She’s gonna get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her.”

His co-hosts criticized him for the remark.

“Have their way with her! Control her!” Watters said. “Not in a sexual way.”

On Tuesday, during the broadcast of The Five, Watters said he didn’t intend to suggest anything “sexual.”