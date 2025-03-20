Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jesse Watters has been widely ridiculed after listing his five “rules for men,” - a list that includes no milkshakes and no soup.

The Fox News host was responding to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s claim on Gavin Newsom’s podcast that MAGA focused on his masculinity “obsessively” during the 2024 presidential election.

“I have rules for men,” Watters began on Wednesday’sThe Five. “They’re just funny, they’re not that serious. Like, you don't eat soup in public. You don't cross your legs. And you don't drink from a straw. And one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is the way your lips purse. It’s very effeminate.”

Referring to Walz, he said: “His excuse was, ‘well I was drinking a milkshake.’ Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milkshake. Milkshakes are for kids.”

Watters also claimed that real men “don’t wave simultaneously with two hands.”

“We wave with one hand, not both hands at the same time,” he said.

open image in gallery A photo of Watters drinking from a straw resurfaced on social media as viewers mocked the Fox News host. Watters claimed that ‘real’ men ‘don’t drink from straws’ but was widely mocked online for it. ( Fox News )

Viewers made fun of Watters on social media and a photo of the MAGA host drinking from a straw also resurfaced.

Others suggested that his list for men represented a deeper “insecurity” within the Fox presenter.

“The insecurity lmao,” one person commented on X. “Just drink the milkshake, Jesse. Nobody cares.”

“Watters’ masculinity is so fragile, even a milkshake threatens it. Maybe he should focus less on straws and more on growing a spine,” another added.

“Can Watters be any more insecure?” another person asked on X. “If I want a goddamn milkshake, I'm buying a milkshake.”

Others also shared a photo of Watters’s hero, President Donald Trump, drinking from a straw in 2016.

open image in gallery People shared photos of President Donald Trump, who Watters greatly admires, drinking from a straw. Watters said that ‘one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is the way your lips purse.’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Watters was triggered after Walz appeared on theThis is Gavin Newsom podcast his week, where he claimed that MAGA voters are “scared” of his masculinity.

“No, I’m serious, because they know I can fix a truck, they know I’m not bull****ing on this,” he told Newsom, who laughed initially.

“It just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me, that I was not masculine enough in their vision,” Walz added.

The former Democratic vice presidential candidate was often attacked by Watters during the election campaign.

Watters was outraged when Walz had a milkshake at a campaign stop in September and railed about it on his show.

“Women love masculinity, and women do not love Tim Walz, so that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is. The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it,” Watters said. “Again, that tells you everything.”