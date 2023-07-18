Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News host Jesse Watters received a lot of advice from his mother on air on the very first night of his show on the network in which he replaced Tucker Carlson.

He has been receiving critical text messages from her since 2017, when he became co-host of The Five. Later, producers introduced a segment called “Mom Texts” in which he regularly read aloud Ms Watters’s texts to him.

On his first night as Carlson’s replacement on the 8pm slot, his mother started by congratulating him. “Congratulations, honeybun. We are so proud of you and your accomplishments... Now let’s aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions,” she told her son.

“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits, OK?

“Use your voice responsibly, to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread. There really has been enough Biden bashing. And the laptop [Hunter Biden’s laptop issue] is old.

“Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies. And you could talk about that,” she said.

Carlson, the previous regular 8pm Fox host, was fired by Fox News earlier this year after the network agreed to a $787.5m legal settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

The lawsuit filed by the company alleged Carlson and other individuals had disseminated false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

“I want you to seek solutions, versus fanning the flames,” Ms Watters told her son on the show.

She also mocked Donald Trump by referring to him as “that Bedminster friend” of her son’s.

“You could encourage that Bedminster friend of yours to return to his earlier career on television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat and I’m sure the ratings would soar, although never as high, my darling, as yours,” she said.

Ms Watters also urged her son referred to take cognisance of the Hippocratic Oath – “do no harm” – and to “be kind and respectful”, even though she acknowledged that her son mentioned the idea of him being “humble” might be “a stretch”.