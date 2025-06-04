Fox News’ Jesse Watters claims that Sports Illustrated swimsuit models were ‘obese’ during the Biden era
The Fox News host made the bizarre claim during a discussion about the magazine’s latest catwalk show
Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed that America’s swimsuit models were obese during the four years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
During a weekend instalment of Jesse Watters Primetime in which the host and pundit Julie Banderas were discussing the latest Sports Illustrated runway show in Miami, the latter described the event as “a great strip show,” adding archly: “Did you see what they weren’t wearing?”
“This is a strip show?” Watters responded.
“No, it was a Sports Illustrated runway walk, but none of them actually have covered their behinds,” Banderas replied. “But that’s not my issue.”
Pivoting to discussing model Livvy Dunne, who had performed the splits on the catwalk, the pundit continued: “I don’t have a problem with her because she actually was a gymnast and she actually did compete for the national championships for LSU [Louisiana State University].
“I have competitive gymnast kids, so I respect that she can do a split. I don’t know if doing it in a thong is appropriate.”
From there, Watters began to riff: “Remember back in the Biden era, all of the swimsuit models were obese. This is a good change. This is a healthy change of pace.”
“And it is Sports Illustrated,” Banderas chimed in, without picking him up on the observation.
“They’re athletes. She’s obviously very athletic. I mean, that’s all I was thinking about. Weren’t you? Weren’t you thinking about her athletic ability when she made that turn there? Like right now, you’re probably thinking she’s probably really good at squats.”
“I’m not even looking at the screen,” Watters joked, before challenging Banderas to speculate on the extent of his own athletic prowess.
“How flexible do you think I am? Do you think I could do a straddle?”
This controversial remark is far from a first for Watters.
Recent controversies on his show have included rapper Kid Rock claiming that “ugly a** liberal women” are the reason for America’s declining birthrate and the host himself declaring that “everyone knows” that wearing a Chicago Bulls cap is a signifier that the wearer belongs to the notorious Central American criminal gang MS-13.
