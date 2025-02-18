Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 20-year-old college student who voted for President Donald Trump told Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov he was frustrated with the level of chaos in the new administration just two weeks into the president’s term.

Tarlov, a liberal co-host of The Five, revealed on her podcast Raging Moderates last week that the “college student from the Midwest” said the new Trump administration was not what he was anticipating.

Tarlov said the unnamed college student emailed her saying, “As someone who voted for Trump… you have been communicating a lot of frustrations I have been feeling alongside some family and friends who did not expect all the chaos.”

“It only took two weeks,” Tarlov said. “This level of chaos, for him to feel strongly enough that he would write that down.”

Jessica Tarlov, the co-host of Fox News’s 'The Five', anticipates more Trump voters will feel regret over supporting the Republican nominee. On a recent podcast, she spoke about what young voter told her ( JessicaTarlov / X )

Among those frustrations are Trump’s 10 percent tariffs on Chinese imports – something the student anticipates will impact his family’s small business because all of their products are made in China.

Tarlov wrote on X that she anticipates the student’s comments are “only the beginning,” and other Trump voters will regret voting for the Republican.

In his first three weeks in office, Trump has signed 65 executive orders including implementing his mass deportation program, restricting immigration across the U.S.–Mexico border, axing all diversity, equity and inclusion programs and barring transgender minors from obtaining gender-affirming healthcare.

Even before Trump was elected in November, it was expected that he would aggressively overhaul the government to suit his agenda. However, the speed at which he is trying to do so – and with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency – was not anticipated by some..

Early polling indicates most Americans are content with Trump’s administration aggressively rolling out his agenda.

A CBS News / YouGov poll found that 70 percent of people believe Trump is doing what he promised on the campaign trail. At the same time, most people think Musk or DOGE shouldn’t have the vast authority that it does.

Musk, a billionaire and unelected political appointee, has seemingly given massive authority to overhaul the federal workforce and slash government spending.

As a result, decades-old departments are being axed without transition plans in place, federal judges are pausing and unpausing various government programs, workers are standing on thin ice, lawmakers and state attorney generals are challenging every attempt to dismantle the administrative state and Democrats are protesting much of the sweeping change.