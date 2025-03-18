Trump releases huge number of unseen documents on JFK assassination
The release includes thousands of documents relating to three major US assassinations
President Donald Trump’s administration has released what are believed to be the US government's remaining classified files on the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963.
For the first time, thousands of previously unseen pages of government documents are now available surrounding the former president's untimely death in Dallas' Dealey Plaza. The document dump also includes details relating to the assassinations of Senator Robert F Kennedy and civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.
It is unclear whether any new or especially shocking information is contained within the trove of newly released documents.
