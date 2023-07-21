JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr an embarrassment to the family name

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President John F Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg blasted Robert F Kennedy Jr’s candidacy as “an embarrassment” before endorsing President Joe Biden.

Mr Schlossberg said in a video on Instagram on Friday that his grandfather’s “legacy is important.” He accused his cousin, RFK Jr, of “trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame.”

Mr Schlossberg praised President Biden, saying he was on the way to becoming the country’s “greatest progressive president we’ve ever had.” He then slammed RJK Jr, saying if his cousin cared about his family’s legacy then he would support the incumbent president.

“Joe Biden shares my grandfather’s dream for America, that we do things not because things are easy, but because they are hard,” he continued.

“I’ve listened to him, I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment,” the 30-year-old lawyer said.

“Let’s not be distracted again by somebody’s vanity project,” Mr Schlossberg added.

The 2024 candidate recently revisited a Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theory that “there is an argument to be made” that the virus is “ethnically targeted.”

Although Mr Biden still has a large lead in the Democratic primary, Mr Kennedy has garnered some support himself. A recent YouGov poll – taken after his most recent vaccine comment – showed him polling at seven per cent, compared to the president’s 69 per cent.