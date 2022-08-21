Jump to content
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware

First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for the virus and will leave South Carolina, where she's been isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden

Via AP news wire
Sunday 21 August 2022 14:33
Virus Outbreak Jill Biden
Virus Outbreak Jill Biden
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She first had symptoms on Monday.

The 79-year-old president recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated at the Kiawah Island vacation home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said. Jill Biden planned to travel to Delaware later Sunday.

