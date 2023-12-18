Jill Biden’s ‘tacky’ Christmas video mocked - and compared to Melania Trump’s

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jill Biden’s efforts to spread Christmas cheer haven’t quite gone to plan.

The first lady has found herself at the centre of a revolt against festive spirit after she shared a White House Christmas video.

The video, posted on X on Wednesday, shows tap dancers from New York City-based dance troupe Dorrance Dance dancing around the festively-decorated White House.

Dressed head-to-toe in brightly-coloured costumes from The Nutcracker ballet, the dancers tap their way through a candy-themed hallway and on into the Blue Room – where the White House’s main Christmas tree has been proudly displayed every year since 1961.

“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy!” Dr Biden wrote on X.

But despite her intentions, some social media users were not impressed.

“The United States of Bananas,” one viewer posted.

“You are so strange. Bizarre. Freaky,” another person added.

First lady Jill Biden’s efforts at spreading Christmas cheer this week did not quite go to plan (White House)

“Looks like the WH switched from cocaine to acid,” a fourth viewer said, referencing the apparent discovery of cocaine at the White House earlier this year.

Meanwhile, other viewers shared former first lady Melania Trump’s Christmas video, comparing it to Dr Biden’s.

“Never forget what they took from you,” one person tweeted, sharing a picture of the former first lady surrounded by Christmas trees at the White House.

“I wonder what that cost taxpayers,” another person complained.

Another social media user described Ms Biden’s video as “utterly tacky, tasteless and ANTI Christmas.

“Melania’s was tasteful, seasonal, appealed to everyone and was absolutely breathtaking and gorgeous,” they added.

However, not all the reviews of Dr Biden’s Christmas video were negative – with other social media users fawning over the jovial video.

Dancers were dressed as characters from The Nutcracker (White House)

Dr Biden said she wanted ot spread Christmas ‘magic, wonder, and joy’ (White House)

“That’s incredible! The post brought a smile to my face. Hats off to Dorrance Dance and their hard work - I’m sure their interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite will continue to bring joy and wonder to the audience,” wrote one user.

“Totally love it, Ms Biden as much as we have showed the love for your playful creative side and arts,” said another.

“Everyone should thank Dr. Jill Biden for bringing Christmas back to the White House after Melania trashed it,” one user also said.

The theme of President Joe Biden’s third Christmas in the White House is “Magic, Wonder and Joy.”

From oversized candy canes to Santa’s sleigh, the decor nods to several Christmas tales.

Beginning in the East Wing, the corridor that once was decorated with blood-red trees described as something out of The Handmaid’s Tale during Donald Trump’s presidency is instead lined with giant candy canes and sweets hanging from the ceiling.

Throughout the two public floors of the White House there are several nods to the 200th anniversary of the poem and book Twas the Night Before Christmas, originally published in 1823.

In November, Dr Biden said she wanted everyone who visits the White House during the holidays to feel like a kid again.

“Each room is designed to capture this pure, unfiltered delight and imagination” so visitors “see this time of year through the wondrous, sparkling eyes of children,” she said, as she kicked off a month’s worth of holiday receptions.