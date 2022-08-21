Jill Biden tests negative for Covid

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid and will leave the South Carolina vacation home where she has been isolating, her spokeswoman announced on Sunday.

Dr Biden, 71, will rejoin President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home on Sunday, press secretary Elizabeth Alexander said.

The White House announced on Tuesday that Dr Biden had tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, after Mr Biden twice contracted Covid in July.

She was fully vaccinated and double-boosted, and was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

After isolating for five days and receiving negative tests over two consecutive days, Dr Biden was given the all-clear to return home, Ms Alexander tweeted.

@FLOTUS Update: After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware. — Elizabeth Alexander (@EAlexander46) August 21, 2022

Dr Biden contracted the disease while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, with Mr Biden.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid ( Associated Press)

The CDC recommends anyone who tests positive isolate for five days and wear a mask for another five days to reduce the risk of infecting others.