Jill Biden tests negative for Covid
First Lady to depart South Carolina where she has been isolating and rejoin the President in Delaware on Sunday
First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid and will leave the South Carolina vacation home where she has been isolating, her spokeswoman announced on Sunday.
Dr Biden, 71, will rejoin President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home on Sunday, press secretary Elizabeth Alexander said.
The White House announced on Tuesday that Dr Biden had tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, after Mr Biden twice contracted Covid in July.
She was fully vaccinated and double-boosted, and was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
After isolating for five days and receiving negative tests over two consecutive days, Dr Biden was given the all-clear to return home, Ms Alexander tweeted.
@FLOTUS Update: After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware.— Elizabeth Alexander (@EAlexander46) August 21, 2022
Dr Biden contracted the disease while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, with Mr Biden.
The CDC recommends anyone who tests positive isolate for five days and wear a mask for another five days to reduce the risk of infecting others.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies