First Lady Jill Biden is heading to the Walter Reed military hospital for a procedure, after getting an object lodged in her foot last weekend on a beach during a series of official events in Hawaii.

“Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the First Lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot,” the White House said in a statement on Thursday. “She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object. The President will join her,” it added.