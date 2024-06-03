Jill Biden turns up to support Hunter at his gun trial in Delaware

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

First Lady Jill Biden turned up for Hunter Biden’s trial in Delaware on Monday on charges that he purchased a firearm while allegedly being an active drug user.

The trial begins with jury selection on Monday and is expected to last between three and six days.

The prosecutors will be relying on Mr Biden’s memoir to make the case that he was a drug user when he bought a handgun at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington on 12 October 2018.

While Mr Biden didn’t mention buying a firearm in his memoir Beautiful Things, he did outline his drug use. Prosecutors have called the book “incriminating.”

The prosecution has also said that they may call three of Mr Biden’s former partners – Kathleen Buhle, whom he married in 1993 and divorced in 2017, Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother Beau Biden, and woman named as Zoe Kasten, according to Politico.

In the book, Mr Biden referred to his relationship with his brother’s widow as “an affair built on need, hope, frailty, and doom.”

“Paparazzi tailed us nonstop,” he added. “Our relationship wasn’t just out in the open around Wilmington. It was on seventy-eight front pages around the world, from Thailand to the Czech Republic to Cincinnati.”

The three former partners are all expected to say in testimony that Mr Biden was using crack cocaine around the time that he purchased the gun.

More follows...