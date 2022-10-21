Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First Lady Jill Biden defended her step-son Hunter Biden in an interview as he faces a potential investigation by House Republicans if they win back the majority this November.

“Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter,” she told NBC News this week. “They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward.”

Republicans have pledged that if they win the majority in November, they intend to investigate the president’s son.

“The reason we’re investigating Hunter Biden is because we believe he’s compromised Joe Biden,” James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee, told reporters in September, The Hill reported. “I think that’ll go a long way towards helping us be able to uncover some questions that the American people have about the ethics, and whether or not the Biden administration is truly compromised by Hunter’s shady business dealings.”

Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that that federal agents investigating the younger Mr Biden gathered evidence to charge him for tax crimes and making false statements to purchase a firearm. His attorney Chris Clark criticised investigators for reportedly leaking information about the probe.

“It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one,” he said at the time.

The NBC News profile showed how FLOTUS wields significant influence with the president and seems to be signaling that she would support Mr Biden running for another term in 2024.

Mr Biden is expected to make a decision about whether he will seek a second term some time next year.