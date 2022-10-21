Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jill Biden defends Hunter Biden in interview: ‘Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter’

The First Lady said she believes “that Hunter is innocent” in a new interview

Eric Garcia
Friday 21 October 2022 16:10
Comments
(Getty Images)

First Lady Jill Biden defended her step-son Hunter Biden in an interview as he faces a potential investigation by House Republicans if they win back the majority this November.

“Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter,” she told NBC News this week. “They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward.”

Republicans have pledged that if they win the majority in November, they intend to investigate the president’s son.

“The reason we’re investigating Hunter Biden is because we believe he’s compromised Joe Biden,” James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee, told reporters in September, The Hill reported. “I think that’ll go a long way towards helping us be able to uncover some questions that the American people have about the ethics, and whether or not the Biden administration is truly compromised by Hunter’s shady business dealings.”

Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that that federal agents investigating the younger Mr Biden gathered evidence to charge him for tax crimes and making false statements to purchase a firearm. His attorney Chris Clark criticised investigators for reportedly leaking information about the probe.

Recommended

“It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one,” he said at the time.

The NBC News profile showed how FLOTUS wields significant influence with the president and seems to be signaling that she would support Mr Biden running for another term in 2024.

Mr Biden is expected to make a decision about whether he will seek a second term some time next year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in