Watch live: Jill Biden celebrates US rejoining Unesco at Paris headquarters

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Jill Biden speaks at an event on Tuesday, 25 July, as she visits Paris to mark the United States’ official re-entry into United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The US first lady will attend a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the re-entry into the agency after a five-year hiatus.

She is expected to make a speech about the importance of American leadership in preserving cultural heritage.

It comes after Dr Biden met France’s first lady Brigitte Macron earlier on Tuesday.

Under Donald Trump’s administration, the US pulled out of Unesco because of an alleged anti-Israel bias and a need for “fundamental reform” in the agency.

It was the second time the US returned to Unesco after withdrawing, after previously leaving under Ronald Reagan’s administration in 1984 citing alleged advancement of Soviet interests, mismanagement, and corruption.

The nation announced its intention to rejoin the agency in June 2023 before the agency’s 193 member states approved re-entry.

Today’s ceremony will feature a speech by Unesco’s director general Audrey Azoulay.