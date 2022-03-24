Conservatives try to troll Jill Biden’s Sesame Street appearance

First Lady Jill Biden appeared on Sesame Street and talked to fuzzy puppets about the importance of kindness. Somehow, a number conservatives found this objectionable.

The children’s show posted the cameo on its Twitter account on Monday. In the video, the first lady introduces the word of the day: “Kindness.”

“When we do things for others, it makes us feel good too,” Ms Biden tells Elmo and two other Muppets. “It’s important that we are kind to every person, monster, animal, and the environment.”

Conservative Twitter users were outraged.

“History will not be kind to her,” one commented. “She should have never put the nation through this awful time.”

“Nasty Botox Jill was a horrible mother,” another wrote, posting disturbing photos of Hunter Biden doing drugs. (Dr Biden is not Hunter’s mother.)

“What would she know about kindness, when she mocks American peasants suffering with historic inflation and gas prices?” someone else seethed.

However, far more of the comments were supportive. Some viewers, defending the first lady and Sesame Street, fired back at those posting hurtful messages under a TV segment whose theme was “kindness.”

“Anyone who feels empowered to respond like this on a children’s program social media feed really needs to look deep into their souls as to why they are this way,” one wrote. “I’m sorry you are like this.”

But most people simply enjoyed the video.

“Just made my day!!!” one viewer commented. “Just a wonderful message of kindness for children from the First Lady – so sweet.”