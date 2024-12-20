Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox News host Emily Compagno asserted that First Lady Jill Biden “voted for” President-elect Donald Trump this past election because of her animosity over Kamala Harris replacing her husband on the Democratic ticket.

To hammer home her point that President Joe Biden’s spouse cast a ballot for the Republican nominee, Compagno – decked out in a blue dress – pointed out that the first lady has been seen “wearing red” several times in recent weeks.

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News’ midday roundtable show Outnumbered, the panel discussed reporting that a “vengeful” Mrs. Biden sought to settle scores with prominent Democrats during her last few weeks in the White House.

“Between organizing this year’s White House Christmas decorations, staff holiday parties and a string of final goodbyes, the president and First Lady Jill Biden have been quietly sharpening the metaphorical carving knives, with their sights set firmly on the one-time allies they perceive as having wronged them,” the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

The story also stated the president’s shocking pardon of his son Hunter, after saying for months he would not offer up any clemency, was part of this effort to “infuriate” Democrats. “Now, sources say, the first lady has been egging her husband on to further inflame fury among his colleagues,” the article added.

Fox News host Emily Compagno claims that First Lady Jill Biden “voted for Trump” because she’s been “wearing red” lately. ( Fox News )

Compagno, meanwhile, stated that they’ve “been hearing since before this president was president that Jill Biden had a massive issue with Kamala Harris,” adding the first lady has “carried a chip on her shoulder” over how she perceived her husband had been mistreated by the party.

She also referenced the “Lady Macbeth” narrative about the first lady that conservative media ran wild with before the election, saying Jill. Biden “was the gas behind the vehicle of having” the president run for office again.

“I don’t think he would have declared for a second term,” she added. “And I think, given the volume and energy from her side, it was clear that the gas was coming from her.”

In other words, according to Compagno, it was a certainty which candidate the first lady marked on her ballot last month.

“We saw all the wearing red. I do think she voted for Trump,” the Fox host proclaimed. “And I think she is gleeful that Kamala didn’t win, as is her husband.”

In recent weeks, it has been taken as the gospel truth within MAGA media circles that Jill Biden is a secret Trump fan and has been signaling her support with her sartorial choices. Specifically, right-wing commentators have pointed out that the first lady wore a red dress – the official color of the Republican Party – when she went to the voting booth on election day.

“I know Jill Biden voted for Trump,” Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro exclaimed at a conservative gathering this week. “Jill Biden voted for Trump! It’s a fact,” Newsmax host Chris Plante posted to Facebook earlier this month,

Compagno isn’t the only Fox News personality who has insisted that the president-elect pulled in the Biden vote this past election. Fox Business host Larry Kudlow declared earlier this month that “she voted for Trump,” citing not just the first lady’s recent red outfits but also the friendly encounter she had with the incoming president at the Notre Dame reopening ceremony.

“That was almost heavy-duty petting at the G7 level,” Kudlow stated, prompting Compagno to excitedly react to her colleague’s suggestion.