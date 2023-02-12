‘I want him to run’: South Carolina Rep Jim Clyburn backs Biden 2024 bid

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden's top congressional backer, Jim Clyburn, wants him to run again in 2024.

Fresh off his State of the Union address, Mr Biden's allies in the Democratic Party are working hard to tamp down on speculation that he isn't up for the task of facing Donald Trump or another Republican in the next election cycle.

Mr Clyburn's key endorsement in 2020 was crucial to saving Mr Biden's flagging campaign ahead of the South Carolina primary. The congressman spoke in an interview with the Financial Times, telling the newspaper that the president’s advanced age should not be a factor in his reelection bid.

“I want him to run ... I see no reason for him not to run,” said the congressman. “And I am very hopeful that he should run. I think he is deserving of a second term. I do not believe that anybody can do a better job of trying to get us back on track.”

His endorsement is hardly a surprise; Mr Clyburn is a top cheerleader of the president and has dismissed calls for younger generations in the party to take over before. However, he asceded to those calls and did not stand for a leadership position in January, allowing top spots in the Democratic caucus to be taken by comparatively younger lawmakers.

Though he would not say if the president should run again when asked prior to the 2022 midterm elections, the Democrats’ strong performance allowing them to expand their Senate majority is likely behind at least part of Mr Clyburn and other Democrats’ enthusiasm for sticking with Mr Biden in 2024.

In January, Mr Clyburn made similar comments in an interview with CBS News and expressed confidence that the president would be able to effectively campaign against any Republican challenger.

“I’m all in for President Biden,” he said. “I think he’s demonstrated in these two years…that he is deserving of reelection. And I do believe he will be reelected irrespective of who the Republicans put up.”

Donald Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, having been the first prominent Republican to announce a bid for the 2024 cycle. Polls show him generally leading the field, though Florida’s Ron DeSantis remains competitive.

Mr Clyburn’s home state of South Carolina is now set to be the site of the Democrats’ first primary contest in 2024 after the party approved a shakeup of the primary calendar earlier this month; the matter is far from settled, however, as legislatures in some states must approve the process of changing their respective state primary dates.

Officials in New Hampshire in particular say the new calendar violates a state law requiring New Hampshire to hold the first primary contest — excluding caucuses — in the nation.