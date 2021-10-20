Congressman Jim Jordan says the 6 January Committee’s subpoenaing of American’s to testify about events leading up to the Capitol riot is a “complete assault on American’s liberty”.

Mr Jordan was responding to the committee formally approving a criminal contempt report to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. The former adviser to Donald Trump who has refused to comply with the subpoena could be jailed for up to a year if convicted.

“There’s been subpoenas issued to 11 individuals, 11 American citizens who asked the government permission on an application to hold the Trump rally,” Mr Jorday said. “The government granted it and now the January 6 committee petitions them to ask them questions about exercising their First Amendment right to assemble,” he added.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.