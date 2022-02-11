An Arizona Senate candidate is drawing fire for filming a television advertisement in which he is depicted in an armed confrontation with the husband of a former House member who was shot in the head during a 2011 assassination attempt.

Arizona businessman Jim Lamon on Thursday released the incendiary advertisement, which shows him in a “showdown” with an actor depicting his opponent, Senator Mark Kelly, as well as actors playing President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Jim Lamon in his campaign ad (Jim Lamon / Twitter)

Mr Lamon, who portrayed himself dressed as a sheriff in the Western-themed ad, tells the Democrats: "The good people of Arizona have had enough of you — it's time for a showdown,” before firing a pistol at them.

Mr Kelly, who was elected to fill the remainder of the late Arizona senator John McCain’s term, is running for re-election to a full term this year. A former Nasa astronaut and ex-Navy pilot, he is married to former Arizona representative Gabrielle Giffords.

Ms Giffords, a Democrat, was nearly killed 11 years ago when a gunman opened fire at an event in her Tuscon district. After retiring from Congress, she and Mr Kelly founded a gun safety nonprofit advocacy group now known as Giffords.

The ad has drawn condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats alike.

Shannon Watts, the founder of the Moms Demand Action gun control advocacy group, called the 30-second spot — which is set to run in Arizona during the Super Bowl — “disgusting” and noted Mr Kelly’s wife’s history as a victim of gun violence.

California Representative Eric Swalwell, another Democrat, weighed in on Twitter against the ad.

“Republicans don’t have any ideas to help you. And they can’t win elections. So they’ve gone all in on using violence as a path to power,” he wrote.

Lamon faces characters representing Mark Kelly, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in his controversial campaign ad (Jim Lamon / Twitter)

Former Arizona GOP executive director Brian Murray — whose consultancy is supporting one of Mr Lamon’s opponents — also criticised the ad, which he called “pathetic” and suggested Mr Lamon should produce used car commercials after he loses the election.

Barrett Marson, a bipartisan campaign strategist in Phoenix, told Phoenix New Times the ad was “embarrassing, desperate, and cringeworthy all in one”.