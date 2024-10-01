Video shows former president Jimmy Carter celebrating his 100th birthday with family

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Jimmy Carter marked his 100th birthday on Tuesday, making him the longest-lived president in US history.

The former president and his family marked the occasion by gathering in the backyard of his home in Plains, Georgia, and watching a four-jet military flyover to celebrate his birthday.

The moment was captured in video by CBS News, which shows Carter in a wheelchair surrounded by loved ones watching the flyover.

Earlier on Tuesday, Carter’s grandson, Jason, told CBS News that the 39th president is excited to vote for fellow Democrats, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, in the upcoming election, but noted that his advanced age and health conditions have left him struggling to complete some tasks, like talking on the phone.

“He’s very limited in what he can do,” Jason told CBS. “He can’t talk on the phone.”

Jason said that despite his limitations, the former president continues to keep up with the news.

He said his grandfather was looking forward to his 100th birthday, but was more excited to vote for Harris in November.

Jimmy Carter, pictured in a wheelchair, celebrates his 100th birthday in the backyard of his Plains, Georgia home, with his family and loved ones. The US military held a four-jet flyover of the property to honor the former president ( CBS News/screengrab )

“I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Carter reportedly earlier told his son, Chip, according to the Associated Press.

Just before his birthday, President Joe Biden sent a heartfelt message from the White House, calling Carter a “beloved friend” and commending him for his commitement to “resolving conflicts, advancing democracy, preventing disease, and so much more.”