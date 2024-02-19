Jimmy Carter’s grandson gives update on ex-president’s condition after year in hospice care
Jimmy Carter, now 99, is the oldest former US president in history
One year after Jimmy Carter entered hospice care, the former president’s family has given an update on his condition and paid tribute to his legacy.
“After a year in hospice, on a daily basis, we have no expectations for his body. But we know that his spirit is as strong as ever,” his grandson, Jason Carter, told CBS Sunday Morning.
In a statement, the Carter family expressed their gratitude for the support they’ve received from the public over the past year.
“One year after entering hospice care, President Carter continues to be at home with his family,” they said. “The Carter Family is grateful for the many expressions of love they have received and the continued respect for their privacy during this time.”
“The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject,” the statement added.
Mr Carter, 99, has faced numerous health issues in recent years, including brain cancer, liver cancer, a broken hip, and brain surgery. Following several hospital stays, he began hospice care last February.
The Democrat served as president from 1977 to 1981. Prior to entering the White House, he served as a state senator in Georgia, and later, as governor.
He is now the oldest former president in the history of the US.
Mr Carter was married to his wife, Rosalynn Carter, for 77 years. She died in November at age 96, months after being diagnosed with dementia.
