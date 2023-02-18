Jump to content

Jimmy Carter, 98, receiving hospice care at Georgia home

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 18 February 2023 20:55
Comments
Trailer for Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President

Former US president Jimmy Carter will “spend his remaining time at home” receiving hospice care, it has been announced.

The 98-year-old made the decision after a series of hospital stays, the Carter Center announced on Saturday.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Mr Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th US president when he defeated former president Gerald Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

He is the oldest living former president in US history and still lives in a modest home in rural Plains, Georgia, a two-and-a-half hour drive south of Atlanta.

