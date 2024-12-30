Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Washington‘s political heavyweights paid tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his death was announced on Sunday by his family.

The nation’s 39th president was renowned for his commitment to public service in the years after his exit from political life and earned a strong reputation for helping America’s neediest families in his post-presidential years. After news of his passing was reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, tributes began to swiftly pour in for the 100-year-old statesman.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement paying tribute to Carter and his wife Rosalynn, who died in November of 2023. The president and first lady were friends through successive presidential administrations with the Carter family; Joe, during his time as US senator from Delaware, was an early supporter of Carter’s presidential run in 1976.

“Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well. “

“He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism,” wrote the first couple. “We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.”

Then-senator Joe Biden and former President Jimmy Carter are seen at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Aug. 26, 2008 ( AP )

“We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts.”

President-elect Donald Trump also added his own thoughts in a statement.

“I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.”

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans,” Trump added. “For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Trump later added: “President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age. While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for.

“He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!”

Barack Obama tweeted out a statement from him and former first lady Michelle Obama.

“President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service,” it read. “Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man.”

Former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush wrote: “James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn’t end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations.”

Another former president, Bill Clinton, joined wife Hillary Clinton in praising how Carter “lived to serve others—until the very end.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Democrat on Capitol Hill, said: “President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity.”

His Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell wrote: “President Carter served during times of tension and uncertainty, both at home and abroad. But his calm spirit and deep faith seemed unshakeable. Jimmy Carter served as our commander-in-chief for four years, but he served as the beloved, unassuming Sunday school teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia for forty. And his humble devotion leaves us little doubt which of those two important roles he prized the most.”

“President Carter lived a truly American dream. A devoutly religious peanut farmer from small-town Georgia volunteered to serve his country in uniform. He found himself manning cutting-edge submarines hundreds of feet beneath the ocean. He returned home and saved the family farm before feeling drawn to a different sort of public service. And less than 15 years after his first campaign for the state Senate, his fellow Americans elected him leader of the free world.”

Carter’s legacy extended around the world and global leaders joined Americans in mourning the nation’s 39th president. Carter’s work in support of a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories found a resurgence of interest in the last year of his life as hostilities erupted between the two sides following the October 7 attack on Israel. The Democratic president was one of the first US leaders to take an active role in the peace process.

“Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace,” wrote French president Emmanuel Macron. “France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people.”