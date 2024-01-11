Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel mockingly accused Marjorie Taylor Greene of having a “Karen moment” after Hunter Biden stormed out of his House contempt hearing just as she started to speak.

Mr Kimmel revelled in events of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday after shouting erupted across within the hearing room - joking that the scene was “every bit as contentious and dramatic and childish as a Real Housewives live season finale.”

Republicans were left in shock when Hunter Biden made a surprise entry into the committee room as they were about to debate on advancing a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress.

The late show host claimed that the “MAGA-happy gang of Republicans” wanted to make the president’s son look like a criminal, adding in the “crackhead” comments that have circulated him.

As the Republicans were left sputtering, Mr Kimmel said that “they ended up looking like they were the ones on crack.”

One moment particularly tickled the late show host when Ms Greene had what he called a “Karen moment” amidst the melee happening at the committee.

Kimmel roasts Marjorie Taylor Green for her ‘Karen moment’ as the committee descended into chaos (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Mr Kimmel described Ms Greene shouting at Hunter Biden and calling him a “coward” as he walked out of the hearing room, just as she began to enter her comments into the record.

“Hunter Biden is terrified of strong Conservative Republican women,” she remarked.

Mr Kimmel replied on his show: “She’s so woke, you know what a snowflake.”

“The woman who showed the world naked pictures of Hunter Biden in Congress can’t understand why he didn’t wanna stick around to hear her pontificate,” the host added, alluding to the time the representative sparked outrage when she held up pictures of the president’s son naked in a previous congressional hearing.

This shocking act has not been forgotten by Democrats who brought it up after Ms Greene’s outburst at Mr Biden

“It’s interesting to hear from the gentlelady from Georgia speak about Hunter Biden leaving; she is the person that showed nude photos of Hunter Biden in this very committee room showing d*** pics,” clapped back Representative Robert Garcia.

Marjorie Taylor Greene called Hunter Biden a “coward” after he left the committee room (Getty Images)

“Now that didn’t sound like a gentle lady to me, I’ll tell ya,” Mr Kimmel reacted.

“Kids today have no idea how lucky they are; when I was in high school, we never had d*** pics on C-SPAN; we had to go to the streets,” he joked.

The rest of the hearing was filled with spouts of shouting and interrupting as it descended into chaos when Hunter Biden decided to show up unannounced.

South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace argued that the president’s son was the “epitome of white privilege coming into the oversight committee,” and that he needed to be arrested then and there in the room.

“Have you met your own face, by the way?” Mr Kimmel exclaimed in response to the lawmaker’s comment.