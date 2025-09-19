Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel is the honorary mayor of a small Canadian town with a racy name. Even they’re worried

‘I can speak for all the people of the community of Dildo that we would certainly roll out the red carpet for him and he'd be welcome,’ one resident says

Mike Bedigan
Friday 19 September 2025 18:48 BST
AOC condemns cancelling Kimmel and the 'weaponisation' of Charlie Kirk's murder to attack free speech

Residents of a tiny Canadian town with a racy name – and where Jimmy Kimmel is the honorary mayor – have said the comedian is welcome to return should he remain off air for a long stretch of time.

"I can speak for all the people of the community of Dildo that we would certainly roll out the red carpet for him and he'd be welcome, same as he was if he still had … his television show," bed and breakfast owner Todd Warren told CBC.

"Jimmy Kimmel's got a fallback job, he can always come here and be our mayor," added Lynette Reid, who owns The Treasure Trove shop in South Dildo.

Dildo is a local service district and designated place in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on the island of Newfoundland, located on the southeastern Dildo Arm of Trinity Bay around 60 miles west of St. John's.

In 2021 it had a population of just 195.

Dildo is a local service district and designated place in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on the island of Newfoundland, located on the southeastern Dildo Arm of Trinity Bay around 60 miles west of St. John's. In 2021 it had a population of just 195 (Google Maps)
Kimmel began regularly featuring the town on his show in 2019, while also campaigning to become its unofficial mayor.

The comedian never came to Dildo himself, but did send his “emissary” and talk show staple Guillermo Rodriguez to campaign on his behalf – resulting in a major boom for tourism.

Kimmel told friend and comedian Adam Corrola that he is living in “strange times” and was being followed by a helicopter, after being axed from ABC this week.

Jimmy Kimmel attends a UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation event in Beverly Hills on May 2
Jimmy Kimmel attends a UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation event in Beverly Hills on May 2 (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Ca)

During his Monday opening monologue, Kimmel, who has frequently targeted Trump, said: "We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

ABC later announced it was pulling the show off air “indefinitely, a decision that made the comedian “livid.”

"It is terrible when you think about freedom of speech and that some political party who might be able to influence what or what not is on TV," Reid told CBC.

She added that Dildo residents would welcome Kimmel with open arms, as well as another boost to their tourism. "Hop on the plane Jimmy, you've got time," she said.

