Jimmy Kimmel chokes up as he returns to live show: ‘It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man’

Jimmy Kimmel became audibly emotional as he returned to air Tuesday night, assuring his audience that it was “never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

The late-night talk-show host, who was suspended “indefinitely” after making comments about the death of MAGA commentator Charlie Kirk, was greeted by two lengthy standing ovations as he kicked off his show, and thanked his fans, friends and even others on the other side of the political aisle.

“If you like me, like me, if you don't, you don't. I have no illusions about changing anyone's mind,” he said, appearing to break down as he added: “But I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

During an episode of his show on September 14, Kimmel accused Republicans of using Kirk’s death to score political points. He also joked that President Trump was grieving the conservative activist’s murder “the way a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

The remarks sparked outrage from the right, with members of the Trump administration including the president himself calling for his firing and the cancellation of his show Jimmy Kimmel, Live!

In Tuesday’s monologue, Kimmel clarified said he had sent love to Kirk’s family via social media to Kirk’s family and asked for compassion. “I meant it. I still do,” he said. “I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump threatened to “test ABC” after the broadcaster allowed Kimmel to return. “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump fumed on Truth Social prior to the show’s airing. “The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!”

Contrary to the president’s claim, Jimmy Kimmel, Live! was never officially cancelled by ABC or Disney executives.

“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE,” Trump wrote in his post.

“He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this.”

In an extra threat, Trump added: “Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

ABC previously settled with the president in December, paying $15 million towards Trump’s presidential library to settle a defamation lawsuit. The network also paid $1 million in legal fees to the law firm of Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito.

The suit centered around anchor George Stephanopoulos’ inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll. While Trump denied all wrongdoing in the case, a jury found that Trump had defamed Carrol and was liable for battery.

As part of the settlement, ABC News posted an editor’s note to its website expressing regret over Stephanopoulos’ statements during a March 10 segment on his “This Week” program.

Despite Kimmel’s return to air, the late night talk show will remain unavailable on some local networks after Nexstar Media and Sinclair Inc announced they would continue to boycott the show.

“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming,” the company shared on social media.

The host was set to address his comments during Wednesday’s episode, which was pulled by ABC just hours before showtime.