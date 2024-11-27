Jimmy Kimmel reveals Trump’s ‘dumb’ tariffs plan could hit MAGA fans where it hurts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jimmy Kimmel has detailed a potential flaw in Donald Trump’s plan to impose hefty tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, and an additional levy on Chinese goods and services.

The president-elect announced on Tuesday that he plans to introduce a 25 percent tariff on “all products” entering the US from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10 percent tariff on China, prompting fears he has set the stage for a bitter global trade war ahead of his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

The three countries account for about 40 percent of goods brought into the US, the world’s largest importer, each year.

But the Jimmel Kimmel Live host noted a possible problem with Trump’s “terrible idea”: that some of the president-elect’s very own merchandise was made in the countries in question.

“If you want to purchase a tie from the Donald J Trump collection, you better get it immediately or it’s going to cost an extra 10 percent,” Kimmel joked.

An investigation by the Associated Press last month found that Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bibles were printed in China – the world’s leading producer of the book – for an estimated $3 or less, before being sold for a minimum of $59.99.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel joked that Trump followers should buy their MAGA merchandise ‘immediately’ to avoid extra costs trickling down from tariffs ( ABC/YouTube )

While Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” caps are labeled as “made in America” on his online store, the origins of many other products are unclear.

Chinese manufacturers are known to have quickly capitalized on key moments during Trump’s campaign with a slew of unofficial, knock-off merchandise – including printing T-shirts of a bloodied Trump following the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, according to the South China Morning Post.

Such merchandise was widely sported by Trump fans at his MAGA rallies.

The late-night host also pointed out other issues with Trump’s plan, pointing out that – contrary to the president-elect’s claims – tariffs will actually hurt the American consumer and not the country of origin.

“The problem is, China and Canada and Mexico don’t actually pay the tariffs,” Kimmel continued. “The American company that imports their goods pays the tariff, which they of course pass down to us.”

open image in gallery Trump, pictured speaking at a meeting of the House GOP conference earlier this month, has announced tariffs on China, Mexica and Canada ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Now, the Millennial breakfast of choice could be subject to price increases, he said.

“And then we have $40 avocados as a result. This could send inflation through the roof,” he said.

“Almost everyone who knows anything about economics believes these tariffs to be a terrible idea. Some say this is the dumbest thing he’s come up with since Don Jr.”

Tariffs are paid to the federal government by the retailer or manufacturer importing the goods, not the country of origin. So, American companies will likely pass the higher costs from Trump’s tariffs onto consumers by raising retail prices, ultimately hitting American wallets.

Kimmel added: “Mexico makes all kinds of things. They make cars, they make trucks, they make instruments, they make tickets, they make the best damn late-night sidekicks in the world.

“And poor Canada is like, ‘What did we do? I mean, be honest, is this because of Drake?’”