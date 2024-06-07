Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The US economy exceeded expectations and added 272,000 jobs in May, giving President Joe Biden an unexpected boost ahead of his first debate against former president Donald Trump later this month.

The unemployment rate changed little at 4 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the number exceeded what economist expected. The ADP Employment report projected 152,000 jobs added in May.

The number gives Biden a jolt when many Americans feel the economist is sluggish.

“The great American comeback continues, but we still have to make more progress,” he said. “On my watch, 15.6 million more Americans have the dignity and respect that comes with a job. Unemployment has been at or below 4% for 30 months—the longest stretch in 50 years. And a record high share of working-age women have jobs.”

Health care saw the largest increase, adding 68,000 jobs in May while government added 43,000 jobs.

In addition, wages grew by 0.4 percent in the past month and have grown by 4.1 percent in the past 12 months. That number exceeds the inflation rate. Last month, BLS reported that the consumer price index increased by 0.3 per cent in April and by 3.4 percent in the past 12 months.

The increase in wages means workers’ earnings now outpace the increase in prices.