US economy blows past expectations to add 303,000 jobs in March

The US economy blew past expectations and added 303,000 nonfarm jobs in March, making it the 39th straight month of job growth.

The unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged at 3.8 per cent as health care, government and construction gained the largest amount of jobs.

President Joe Biden hailed the jobs numbers.

”Today’s report marks a milestone in America’s comeback,” he said in a statment. “Three years ago, I inherited an economy on the brink. With today’s report of 303,000 new jobs in March, we have passed the milestone of 15 million jobs created since I took office.”

On top of the positive job numbers, hourly earnings grew by 0.3 per cent at 12 cents per hour for March. Wages have grown at 4.1 per cent in the past 12 months.

Health care, government and construction all saw job gains, with health care adding 72,000 jobs, government adding 71,000 jobs and construction added 39,000. Leisure and hospitality also grew by 49,000 jobs and it has returned to its pre-pandemic levels.