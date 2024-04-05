Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US economy blows past expectations to add 303,000 jobs in March

Eric Garcia
Friday 05 April 2024 14:07
Comments
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the shared value of democracy while hosting a reception to celebrate Greek Independence Day in the East Room of the White House on April 04, 2024 in Washington, DC. Greeks fought a war of independence from the Ottoman Empire from 1821 to 1829 and commemorated their victory on March 25. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the shared value of democracy while hosting a reception to celebrate Greek Independence Day in the East Room of the White House on April 04, 2024 in Washington, DC. Greeks fought a war of independence from the Ottoman Empire from 1821 to 1829 and commemorated their victory on March 25. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The US economy blew past expectations and added 303,000 nonfarm jobs in March, making it the 39th straight month of job growth.

The unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged at 3.8 per cent as health care, government and construction gained the largest amount of jobs.

President Joe Biden hailed the jobs numbers.

”Today’s report marks a milestone in America’s comeback,” he said in a statment. “Three years ago, I inherited an economy on the brink. With today’s report of 303,000 new jobs in March, we have passed the milestone of 15 million jobs created since I took office.”

“Today’s report marks a milestone in America’s comeback. Three years ago, I inherited an economy on the brink. With today’s report of 303,000 new jobs in March, we have passed the milestone of 15 million jobs created since I took office.

On top of the positive job numbers, hourly earnings grew by 0.3 per cent at 12 cents per hour for March. Wages have grown at 4.1 per cent in the past 12 months.

Health care, government and construction all saw job gains, with health care adding 72,000 jobs, government adding 71,000 jobs and construction added 39,000. Leisure and hospitality also grew by 49,000 jobs and it has returned to its pre-pandemic levels.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in