The US economy continued to show surprising resiliency as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that the economy added 216,000 new jobs in December.

The unemployment rate remained at a steady 3.7 per cent amid increased consumer spending during the holiday season and as inflation climbs at a much slower rate than in 2022.

The report is welcome news for President Joe Biden as he plans to make the economy a major selling point in his 2024 re-election campaign against former president Donald Trump.

Government jobs grew by 52,000, mostly through increases in local government jobs, while the health care sector added 38,000 jobs in December.

The number surpasses expectations that markets had. The ADP National Employment report projected that the US economy added only 164,000 jobs.

At the same time, the October jobs report was revised down from 150,000 jobs to 105,000 jobs while the bureau revised its November jobs numbers down from 199,000 jobs to 173,000.