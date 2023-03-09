President Biden to visit Canada this month

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden will visit Canada later this month, the White House announced on Thursday.

The one-night trip will take place on March 23 and 24.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said first lady Jill Biden will join the president, and she said the visit “will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the U.S.-Canada partnership and promote our shared security, shared prosperity, and shared values.”

The announcement formalizes conversations about when Biden will make his first trip as president to the United States' northern neighbor.

The White House previously said the trip would happen this month after Biden met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in January during a summit of North American leaders in Mexico City.

Canada is among the United States' biggest trading partners, and it's a key defense ally as well.

The relationship was recently highlighted when the North American Aerospace Defense Command tracked a suspected Chinese spy balloon that passed over the two countries before being shot down over the coast of South Carolina.

A U.S. fighter jet later shot down an unidentified flying object in Canadian airspace.

Key priorities for Canada for the visit include ensuring the U.S. doesn’t enact protectionist trade measures, border migration challenges and support for Ukraine.

The coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually in 2021 and Biden has not visited yet Canada as president.

Gillies reported from Toronto.