Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election
President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week just days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections
President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
The White House in a statement said Biden take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month's election, and other state and local officials.
Biden's scheduled visit to New Mexico comes after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Albuquerque last week to campaign with Lujan Grisham.
The New Mexico governor is facing the GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti. The former TV meteorologist outpaced Donald Trump on the 2020 ballot as a Senate candidate but still finished with less than 46 percent of the vote.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.
