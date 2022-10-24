Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden's midterm 'closing argument': Look at the alternative

President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to Democratic organizers at party headquarters and around the country, with the midterm elections two weeks away

Chris Megerian
Monday 24 October 2022 19:58

Biden's midterm 'closing argument': Look at the alternative

Show all 11

With Republicans increasingly confident about victory in this year’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden dismissed the polls in a speech at Democratic Party headquarters Monday, saying there’s still time for “one more shift” that will help his party.

“If we get people out to vote, we win,” Biden said to scores of Democratic organizers who cheered and chanted as he entered the room for what he called his “closing argument.” Campaign workers around the country tuned in via livestream for the pep talk, delivered 15 days from Election Day.

The speech was Biden’s latest attempt to turn the midterms into a choice between Democrats and Republicans, rather than a referendum on his unpopular administration at a time of entrenched economic dissatisfaction.

Biden has largely steered clear of traditional campaign events around the country, in favor of speeches where he tries to frame the stakes for voters.

"The polls have been all over the place," Biden said, adding that surveys have become increasingly unreliable for measuring public opinion. "Republicans ahead, Democrats ahead, Republicans ahead. But it's going to close, I think, with seeing one more shift — Democrats ahead."

Recommended

He said Republicans would roll back progress on expanding health care coverage, limiting the cost of prescription drugs and increasing taxes on corporations.

“At least they’re being honest this time,” he said. “They’re telling you exactly what they want to do if they win.”

He added, “They’re so confident they’re going to win, they’re saying this without an ounce of shame.”

He accused them of “mega-MAGA, trickle-down politics in the extreme,” the latest iteration of Biden's attempts to brand his political opponents. MAGA is short for Make America Great Again, former President Donald Trump's slogan.

As usual, Biden singled out three Republican leaders for much of his scorn — House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

Scott, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has been Biden's most popular foil because of his proposal to require that all federal laws be reauthorized every five years. Democrats describe the idea as a clear threat to popular entitlement programs.

“Let me be clear," Biden said. "I will not cut Social Security. I will not cut Medicare.”

Biden stressed that the federal deficit has declined on his watch, a rebuttal to Republicans who accuse him of being too loose with spending.

Recommended

“We, the Democrats, are the ones that are fiscally responsible," he said. "Let’s get that straight now.”

After his speech, Biden shook hands with Democratic workers and took selfies with several of them. As he walked out, they chanted “let's go Joe!”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in