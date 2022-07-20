Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden administration reverses Trump endangered species rule

Federal regulators have canceled a policy that weakened their authority to designate places where animals and plants could receive government protection

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 20 July 2022 23:58
Biden Endangered Species
Biden Endangered Species
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

Federal regulators Wednesday canceled a policy adopted under former President Donald Trump that weakened their authority to identify lands and waters where declining animals and plants could receive government protection.

The move was the latest by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service undoing changes to the Endangered Species Act that industry and landowner groups had won under Trump. President Joe Biden ordered a broad review of his predecessor's environmental policies after taking office in 2021.

One Trump measure required regulators not to designate areas as critical habitat if there would be greater economic benefit from developing them.

That forced the agency to disprove “speculative claims of environmental harm made by industries such as mining, logging, and oil and gas" as they sought to extract resources from public lands," said Earthjustice, a law firm that represents environmental groups.

In a 48-page document explaining withdrawal of the rule, the agency said it gave outside parties an “outsized role” in determining which areas were needed for preserving imperiled species while undermining the Fish and Wildlife Service's authority.

Recommended

"The Service is the federal government’s lead agency on endangered species, responsible for conserving the nature of America for future generations,” agency Director Martha Williams said.

Returning to the pre-Trump policy, she said, would make “sound science and citizen participation” the basis of habitat decisions.

Under the 1973 law, federal agencies cannot fund, permit or take actions that would destroy or severely damage critical habitats. It doesn’t restrict activities on private land unless government approval or financial support is involved.

It allows regulators to deny critical habitat designation to areas after considering economic and national security issues, and other factors such as conservation activities underway in such areas.

In some cases, the designation "can discourage conservation and restoration by making habitat a serious liability for landowners, whose property values can plunge up to 75 percent,” The Property and Environment Research Center, a landowner advocacy group, said in a statement.

“Instead of simply reversing the Trump administration’s flawed rule, the Fish and Wildlife Service should reform the critical habitat process to focus on creating the right incentives for landowners to actively conserve and restore habitat," said Jonathan Wood, the group's vice president of law and policy.

Earthjustice said the Biden administration's action would return the focus to imperiled species instead of “the self-interest of destructive industries.”

“The Trump rules violated the letter and spirit” of the Endangered Species Act "by stripping vital protections necessary to address the extinction crisis," attorney Leinā`ala Ley said.

Recommended

The Biden administration in June withdrew a Trump rule that prevented agencies from selecting for protection areas that don’t presently meet a species’ needs but might in the future as a result of restoration work or natural changes, including global warming.

A federal judge this month threw out a number of Trump actions to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in