Biden in Kyiv to show solidarity as Ukraine war nears 1 year

President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 February 2023 10:14
Russia Ukraine War
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

Biden delivered remarks at met with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half billion dollars in U.S. assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

