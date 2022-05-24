AP sources: Biden to sign policing executive order
President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd's death
President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of G eorge Floyd's death, according to three people familiar with the matter.
The order would require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on use of force, and it would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police. In addition, the order would encourage limitations on chokeholds and no-knock warrants by attaching strings to federal funding.
The people who described the order spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of any public announcement. Biden is expected to sign the order alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests.
The order reflects a less extensive approach than Biden originally wanted because Congress was unable to agree on legislation that would have increased oversight of law enforcement. It is the result of months of negotiations among White House officials, civil rights groups and police organizations.
The administration began working on executive action after bipartisan talks to pass police reform legislation in Congress stalled last year.
"We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can," said a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.
__
Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.