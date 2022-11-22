Jump to content

AP sources: Biden to extend student loan pause

President Joe Biden will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House battles in court to save his plans to cancel portions of the debt

Collin Binkley,Chris Megerian
Tuesday 22 November 2022 20:29
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House battles in court to save his plans to cancel portions of the debt, according to two sources with knowledge of his plans.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity before a public announcement.

The pandemic-era payment pause was set to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

