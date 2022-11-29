Jump to content

US, allies announce plans for second democracy summit

The Biden administration has announced plans for a second Summit for Democracy next year, this time to be co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia

Associated Press
Tuesday 29 November 2022 18:29
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced plans for a second Summit for Democracy next year, this time to be co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia.

The summit will be held March 29 to March 30 in a virtual format and will be followed by hybrid gatherings in each of the host countries with representatives from government, civil society and the private sector participating.

“We are living through an era defined by challenges to accountable and transparent governance,” the five countries said in a joint statement. "From wars of aggression to changes in climate, societal mistrust and technological transformation, it could not be clearer that all around the world, democracy needs champions at all levels. Together with other invitees to the second Summit, we look forward to taking up this call, and demonstrating how transparent, accountable governance remains the best way to deliver lasting prosperity, peace, and justice.

The March summit is a follow-up on an event that President Joe Biden hosted in December 2021 with more than 100 leaders to begin a global conversation about how best to halt democracy’s backsliding.

Biden has repeatedly made the case that the U.S. and like-minded allies need to show the world that democracies are a far better vehicle for societies than autocracies.

At the first summit, participating governments announced nearly 750 commitments aimed at strengthening and safeguarding democracy at home and abroad, according to the White House.

