Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden to meet with Ecuador's Lasso at White House next week

President Joe Biden will meet at the White House this coming Monday with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso

Associated Press
Friday 16 December 2022 15:33

Biden to meet with Ecuador's Lasso at White House next week

Show all 2

President Joe Biden will meet with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, at the White House this coming Monday.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a Friday call that Lasso has been a key ally, speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and granting temporary protected status to migrants coming from Venezuela.

“We’re obviously invested in Ecuador’s success,” Kirby said.

The White House said Biden and Lasso plan to use their meeting to stress the importance of democratic institutions and of improving regional economic partnerships.

Lasso's visit comes at Biden's invitation, which was extended during a Tuesday trip to Ecuador by Chris Dodd, the former Connecticut senator and Biden's special adviser for the Americas.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in