Biden to deliver prime-time speech on 'battle' for democracy

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation" Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia

Via AP news wire
Monday 29 August 2022 22:25
Biden
Biden
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation” Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday.

Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation's standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack," the White House said. "And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November elections as a choice for voters between “ultra-MAGA Republicans” — a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — and Democrats. He told supporters last week that they had “to vote to literally save democracy once again” — and labeled some Republican ideology as “semi-fascism."

NBC News was first to report on Biden's plans for the address.

