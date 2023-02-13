Jump to content

Biden fires Architect of the Capitol over alleged abuses

President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the Capitol complex

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 February 2023 19:46

Biden fires Architect of the Capitol over alleged abuses

Show all 2

President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the U.S. Capitol complex, officials said.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton's appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he'd lost confidence in Blanton's ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

The position, while at the U.S. Capitol where Congress resides, is appointed by the president.

