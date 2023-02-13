Biden fires Architect of the Capitol over alleged abuses

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the U.S. Capitol complex, officials said.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton's appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he'd lost confidence in Blanton's ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

The position, while at the U.S. Capitol where Congress resides, is appointed by the president.