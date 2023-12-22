Biden to commute sentences for 11 non-violent drug offenders

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden will commute the sentences of 11 non-violent drug offenders “serving disproportionately long sentences”.

Mr Biden made the announcement in a statement on Friday morning, saying that “America was founded on the principle of equal justice under law”.

“Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect this core value that makes our communities safer and stronger,” he added. “That is why today I am announcing additional steps I am taking to make the promise of equal justice a reality.”

The president said that if the offenders receiving the commuted sentences had faced justice today, “all of them would have been eligible to receive significantly lower sentences”.

Mr Biden, noting that he has previously issued a pardon of previous federal and DC “offenses of simple possession of marijuana”, said that he would issue a “Proclamation that will pardon additional offenses of simple possession and use of marijuana under federal and DC law”.

“Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities,” the president said. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the use or possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either. That’s why I continue to urge Governors to do the same with regard to state offenses and applaud those who have since taken action,” Mr Biden said. “I have exercised my clemency power more than any recent predecessor has at this point in their presidency. And while today’s announcement marks important progress, my Administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equal justice, address racial disparities, strengthen public safety, and enhance the wellbeing of all Americans.”

More follows...