Biden’s Covid diagnosis draws flood of reactions from US leaders on both sides of the aisle
Biden’s diagnosis comes following his return from Massachusetts and trip abroad
Reactions from US politicians poured in on Thursday after it was reported by the White House that President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.
The well-wishes came in from both sides of the aisle as members of Congress were quick to wish the president a speedy recovery.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the House, a Democrat, was the first to issue a statement on-camera, doing so at her weekly press conference.
“I understand that the symptoms are light, I hope they continue to be so. That was my experience, and I hope that is the case for the president,“she said.
Adam Schiff, a Democrat on the January 6 committee, issued a statement on Twitter: “Wishing President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Glad to hear his case is mild - an important reminder about why being vaccinated and boosted can help keep everyone safe. Feel better soon, @POTUS!”
Republicans, usually quick to share their animosity towards the president, took a more congenial tone for the most part.
“I'm hoping he gets well soon and doesn't have any difficulty getting past it,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.
Chuck Grassley, a GOP senator from Iowa, echoed those sentiments, tweeting: “I wish President Biden a quick recovery from covid & im praying for his good health & his service as president according to 1st Timothy 2:1-2”.
More follows...
