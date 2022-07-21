Reactions from US politicians poured in on Thursday after it was reported by the White House that President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

The well-wishes came in from both sides of the aisle as members of Congress were quick to wish the president a speedy recovery.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the House, a Democrat, was the first to issue a statement on-camera, doing so at her weekly press conference.

“I understand that the symptoms are light, I hope they continue to be so. That was my experience, and I hope that is the case for the president,“she said.

Adam Schiff, a Democrat on the January 6 committee, issued a statement on Twitter: “Wishing President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Glad to hear his case is mild - an important reminder about why being vaccinated and boosted can help keep everyone safe. Feel better soon, @POTUS!”

Republicans, usually quick to share their animosity towards the president, took a more congenial tone for the most part.

“I'm hoping he gets well soon and doesn't have any difficulty getting past it,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

Chuck Grassley, a GOP senator from Iowa, echoed those sentiments, tweeting: “I wish President Biden a quick recovery from covid & im praying for his good health & his service as president according to 1st Timothy 2:1-2”.

More follows...