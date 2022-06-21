Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll
First family spent time together in Delaware over holiday weekend
Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.
Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.
“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.
But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.
“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international flat tax. We got 140-some nations to sign on,” said Mr Biden before telling his granddaughter, “I’m coming.”
“This is my son Beau’s oldest daughter and she’s trying to tell me ‘dad, grandpa, pop, get going,’” explained Mr Biden. the president said.
The women then explained how they had spent Father’s Day on Sunday, with Natalie telling DailyMail.com, “We had dinner.”
Ashley said that the first family had “All hung out together”, with Natalie adding, “And we did puzzles.”
The Biden family was spending time in Delaware on the federal holiday of Juneteenth, which Mr Biden signed into law last year.
Mr Biden posed for pictures with beachgoers who recognised him as he made his way across the sands.
